Rain, a few storms likely tonight with more record highs Thursday

Here’s your Wednesday evening forecast for February 7, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

There have been a few very light sprinkles around the Twin Cites on Wednesday. Those few raindrops might be enough to keep us from setting another record high in the metro. The number is 53°, and we are going to get close. It’s really splitting hairs, because this was another very warm February day around Minnesota and Wisconsin. South winds continue to gust up to 30 mph tonight, keeping temperatures in the low and mid 40s. Rain develops after midnight, and there could be a few rumbles of thunder mixed in. I would expect rain during the morning commute around the Twin Cities, so your drive might take slightly longer.

The morning rain lifts north, and a few peeks of sun are possible around the middle of the day. Depending on how much sun comes out, highs will range from the low to the mid 50s in the Twin Cities. More scattered rain and storms develop Thursday afternoon as the cold front sweeps from west to east across the state. Since the freezing level is so low in the atmosphere, you might see some very small hail if you hear any thunder. Temperatures fall Thursday night, and by Friday, any left over precipitation will be light snow showers. Nothing will stick in the metro, but a dusting is possible up north. Highs stay in the 30s through the weekend and most of next week with no strong systems in the forecast.