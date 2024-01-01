Quiet, cool weather to start the new year

Here’s your Sunday night forecast for December 31, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

No matter what you are doing tonight, please have a safe and happy start to 2024! If you are going out tonight in the Twin Cities, expect more clouds than stars. It will be dry, but wind chills will be in the low to mid teens. A typical winter jacket is all you need. If you are out very late tonight, you might wake up late enough to see nothing but sun on Monday. These clouds should clear out late Monday morning, and the sun allows temperatures to warm into the low 30s.

There is a chance for scattered freezing drizzle on Tuesday morning. This could be the first day back to work or school since Christmas for some of you, so keep in mind that it could be a few slippery spots that morning. By midweek, the Twin Cities will have highs in the 20s for the first time in more than two weeks. If you are hoping to see more snow, potentially enough to have some fun outside, keep your fingers crossed next weekend. At this point, I would expect light snow, but you can always hope.