Potentially record setting heat to start October – Chris

The end of the weekend is hot and humid. High temperatures could make it to 90° this afternoon, which would set a new record high, beating the record of 87° set in 1897. With dew points in the middle 60s, it’s for sure to feel humid. It’s this combination that has unfortunately canceled the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon. Sunshine will continue into Monday, with highs remaining in the middle to upper 80s.

There will be another chance of rain late Tuesday into Wednesday. As of now, the best rain chances look to be just north and just south, but showers are still on the table for the metro as well during this time. Let’s give it the weekend to shake out some of the details, and enjoy what could be our last days of 80s before the winter.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece