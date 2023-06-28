Poor Air Quality Today and T-Storms possibly some Severe this evening.

Smoke from Canada wildfires will again produce poor air quality in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas. The worst of the poor air quality is in eastern Minnesota along the Minnesota / Wisconsin border. Air quality will slowly improve by this evening in Minnesota and Westerly Winds will bring back much improved air Thursday and into Friday as Westerly Winds push the smoke out of the state of Minnesota.

Severe T-Storms will be possible later this afternoon and into the evening hours mainly between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. with the highest possibility of Severe T-Storms with Hail and Damaging Winds along a line from Cambridge south to St.Paul, Rochester and points east into Wisconsin. It is possible parts of the Twin Cities west of Minneapolis will not see any T-Storm activity this afternoon and evening. Greatest Risk for T-Storms this afternoon and evening is east of Interstate Highway 35. The most likely areas to see Severe T-Storms between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. is along the Interstate Highway 94 Corridor from Woodbury, MN to Hudson, WI and Eau Claire, WI.

JONATHAN YUHAS