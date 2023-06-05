Poor air quality now through Tuesday evening, sctd. storms possible tonight and tomorrow

Here’s your Monday evening forecast for June 5, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Wren Clair.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for the Twin Cities metro, southeast Minnesota, the North Shore and western Wisconsin tonight through Tuesday at 6 PM.

Smoke from eastern Canadian wildfires will impact air quality tonight through tomorrow evening, especially across eastern Minnesota and Wisconsin. As a cold front continues to slowly track west-southwestward, our surface winds stay mainly out of the east-northeast and east, which will assist in another plume of smoke tracking westward through Wisconsin into Minnesota. Some of the worst air quality will be Tuesday mid-morning through mid-afternoon. The air will be unhealthy for all groups of people, and those with any heart or lung issues will want to avoid spending time outdoors tomorrow. I also wouldn’t have windows open tonight through tomorrow.

Scattered storms and spotty showers are possible tonight and tomorrow, but this likelihood will be higher west-southwest closer to the cold front that stalls out into the middle of the week. Isolated strong storms are possible, but severe weather is not likely. This current weather pattern stays very dry throughout most of this week and into next, but we will see more comfortable temperatures and humidity levels (apart from Friday) the rest of this week!