Poor air quality and heat for now, but severe storms and soaking rains possible by the weekend

An AIR QUALITY ALERT remains in effect until 9PM this evening. This is anticipation of OZONE levels reaching the point of the air being “Unhealthy for All” at times this afternoon and evening. Otherwise, look for sunshine and heat with temperatures topping out in the low and middle 90s.

Friday will be another hot and humid day. Again, plenty of sun with highs in the 90s, and there will be a chance of POP-up thunderstorms into the afternoon and evening.

MUCH needed and widespread rainfall is slated across the state this weekend, especially Saturday, and especially across northern Minnesota. The day will likely start dry, and sunshine with highs in he upper 80s and lower 90s will accompany that as well. By the afternoon, an approaching cold front could lead to developing storms that could become severe. Damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain, localized flash flooding, and even a few tornadoes are all on the table.

This weekend is a busy one, between the Taylor Swift concerts, Pride, and the Back to the 50s car show happening. It will be important that you monitor changing weather conditions Saturday afternoon.