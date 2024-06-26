Pleasant Wednesday evening, rain returns Thursday night

Here’s your Wednesday evening forecast for June 26, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

It was beautiful Wednesday! High pressure continues to keep Minnesota and Wisconsin mainly clear and dry through the night into Thursday morning. Clouds increase through Thursday afternoon, and there will be a few light rain showers in western Minnesota during the day. Rain and storms become more widespread Thursday night into Friday morning. Severe weather chances are low with these storms, but there might be some small hail and brief gusty winds. More scattered rain and storms develop late Friday evening along a cold front. Rain totals mainly stay from 0.25” to 0.50”. However, any strong storms could push local totals closer to an inch.

Behind the cold front, drier air moves in for the weekend. It will be cool for the end of June, as highs only reach the low to mid 70s. As we head closer to the 4th of July, there is another chance for widespread rain and storms Monday evening through Tuesday morning. Keep that in mind for your travel plans. By the middle of next week, temperatures will be more summer-like, returning to the low and mid 80s.