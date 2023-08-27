Pleasant Weather ahead with Hot Temperatures for the upcoming Labor Day Weekend.

Comfortable temperatures in the 70s continue Today in the Twin Cities with Sunny to Partly Cloudy Skies and Light South Winds at 5 to 10 mph. Sprinkles or Isolated Light Showers possible in central and northern Minnesota this morning from Brainerd and north to the Canada border.

Upcoming Week brings Slight Chance for Isolated T-Storms Monday then again Friday. Temperatures will be Warming up this upcoming week with highs in the 80s then 90 degrees on Saturday. The Sunday and Monday of Labor Day Weekend look Hot with highs in the low 90s.

TODAY:

Sunny to Partly Cloudy.

HIGH: 78 Degrees.

Wind: South at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy with Patchy Fog.

LOW: 62 Degrees.

Wind: Light Winds.

MONDAY:

Partly Cloudy with Isolated T-Storms possible between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Chance for Isolated T-Storms is 20%.

HIGH: 83 Degrees.

Wind: West at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 63 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

TUESDAY……………………80 / 60 Sunny & Nice.

WEDNESDAY……………..84 / 66 Sunny & Warmer.

THURS…(Full Moon)….87 / 69 Hazy Sunshine, Breezy & Warm.

FRIDAY………………………88 / 69 Partly Cloudy & Muggy with Isolated T-Storms. Chance for Isolated T-Storms is 20%.

SATURDAY………………….90 / 70 Hazy Sunshine & Hot.

The average low and high for the extended period is 61 and 79

JONATHAN YUHAS