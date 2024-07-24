Pleasant Today then Hotter by the Weekend.

Today’s Weather in the Twin Cities brings Cooler than average highs in the upper 70s ( average is mid 80s ) with Partly Cloudy Skies and East-Northeast Winds at 5 to 10 mph. Clear Skies Tonight with lows around 60 degrees and Light Winds.

Smoke from Wildfires in the Oregon and southwest Canada will be up at high levels in the atmosphere on Thursday and Friday so the Sky may appear a Smoky White/Tan at times. Thursday will be Sunny and Warmer with highs in the low 80s. Sunny, Breezy, Warmer and becoming more Humid on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Higher Humidity and Hot temperatures expected for the upcoming Weekend with highs around 90 degrees both Saturday and Sunday along with Heat Index Values in the low 90s Saturday to mid 90s on Sunday. Hazy Sunshine can be expected Saturday, Sunday and into next Week. T-Storms will be possible late Sunday evening and again Monday night and some of the T-Storms Monday evening could be Strong. Hot temperatures near 90 degrees continues next Week Tuesday July 30 through Friday August 2. JONATHAN YUHAS