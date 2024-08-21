Pleasant Temps Today through Friday then Hot Saturday through Sunday and Monday with T-Storms possible Thursday night and Monday night.

The Smoky Haze over the Twin Cities should start to Clear Up this afternoon as Breezy Southeast Winds at 10 to 15 mph help push the Smoky Haze back to the west into far western Minnesota and the Dakotas. Highs this afternoon with Mainly Sunny Skies will be in the upper 70s and lows by Thursday morning near 60 degrees with Light Winds.

Partly Cloudy on Thursday for the opening of the Minnesota State Fair. Isolated T-Storms will be in western and northern Minnesota Thursday afternoon and a few Sprinkles in the afternoon are possible in the Twin Cities with highs in the upper 70s and Southeast Winds at 10 to 15 mph. Partly Cloudy Thursday night with Spotty T-Storms possible between 10 p.m. Thursday and Noon Friday. Lows Friday morning in the mid 60s then Partly Cloudy and Muggy Friday afternoon with highs in the low 80s and lows by Saturday morning in the mid to upper 60s.

Partly Cloudy Saturday with Isolated T-Storms south of the Twin Cities Saturday morning then Hazy Sunshine, Breezy and Humid in the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and Heat Index Values near 90 degrees. Clear and Humid Saturday night with Patchy Fog and lows near 70 degrees by Sunday morning.

Patchy Fog Sunday morning otherwise Sunny, Hot and Humid with highs near 90 degrees and Heat Index Values in the mid 90s then lows by Monday morning in the low 70s.

Hazy, Hot and Humid on Monday with highs in the low 90s and Heat Index Values in the upper 90s. Scattered T-Storms possible late Monday night and some could be Strong. Lows by Tuesday morning will be near 70 degrees.

Partly Cloudy and Humid on Tuesday with T-Storms possible in the evening and highs in the mid 80s then lows in the mid 60s.

Warm and Humid on Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s and Heat Index Values near 90 degrees. Scattered T-Storms developing Wednesday afternoon and some could be Strong.

Much Cooler Temperatures will move into the area next Thursday August 29 through Monday September 2 ( Labor Day ) with highs in the low 70s and Scattered Showers possible Thursday and Friday. JONATHAN YUHAS