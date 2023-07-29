Pleasant summer weather continues this weekend

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for July 29, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The beautiful weather is timed perfectly for this weekend! Temperatures are seasonable, and the humidity is gone. Even the few clouds that developed Saturday afternoon will clear tonight. Pop the windows open before bed because lows are dropping into the low and mid 50s over most of Minnesota, with some low 60s in the Twin Cities metro. Sunday will be almost a carbon copy of Saturday, but there is a small chance for a brief sprinkle late in the morning through the middle of the afternoon. These will not bother your outdoor plans.

It will warm up through the first half of the upcoming week. Highs are back in the mid to upper 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Humidity goes up through the middle of the week too. There are a few chances for storms, but they will be isolated on Wednesday and Thursday. Severe weather is unexpected at this time.