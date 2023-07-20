Pleasant evening ahead of next storm chances and a wave of heat – Chris

It’ll feel like a very pleasant evening as sunshine returns to the metro and evening temperatures remain comfortable in the 70s. Clear skies are expected tonight with overnight lows around 60 degrees.

For Friday, skies will become partly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon high temperatures will return to the low and middle 80s. Saturday features more of the same with highs a little warmer into the middle and upper 80s. The heat is on Sunday and into next week. Days will be sunny, hot, and humid, with highs in the low 90s early in the week, and perhaps above 100° by late week.