Pleasant, cooler weather expected this weekend

Here’s your Friday night forecast for February 9, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Comfortable and quiet weather settles over Minnesota this weekend. On Saturday, there will be a few more clouds across the northern half of the state. Those clouds push east on Sunday, and most of the state should get some sun in the afternoon. Highs range from the mid to upper 30s in the Twin Cities all weekend with low to mid 30s farther north. High temperatures stay in the upper 30s through the first half of next week with no real systems to watch.

That changes on Valentine’s Day. Your dinner plans should be fine in the evening, but a few light snow showers are possible. Overnight, there is a chance for light snow into Thursday morning. At this point, it does not look like a lot—just enough to make the roads slippery in spots early Thursday. Temperatures will drop by the end of next week. More winterlike highs in the 20s are likely by Friday.