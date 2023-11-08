Peeks of sun today; chilly and windy to end the work week with some flurries by the weekend

By KSTP
Jonathan Yuhas
Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas

Few Sprinkles will be possible in the south Metro into the early afternoon otherwise look for Cloud and Sun Mix this afternoon with West Winds at 10 to 15 mph and highs in the low 50s.

Thursday will start Sunny and then become Cloudy by the late afternoon.  The big Weather Element on Thursday across Minnesota will be the Wind.  Winds in the Twin Cities on Thursday will be from the West-Northwest at 15 to 30 mph with +35 mph Wind Gusts and this will make the highs in the low to mid 40s feel like the mid 30s.

Chilly on Friday with Flurries possible in the morning then remaining Cold on Veterans Day Saturday.  Sunday starts with some Clouds and Sprinkles then Sunshine and afternoon highs in the low 50s.

Warmer than average temperatures continue into early next week with highs in the 55 to 60 range Monday November 13 through Friday November 17.

TODAY:

Clouds  and  Few  Sprinkles  into  the  early   afternoon  then  Cloud   and  Sun  Mix  and  Breezy  after  2  p.m.

HIGH:  52  Degrees. 

Wind:  West  at  10  to  15  mph. 

TONIGHT:

Clear  Skies  and  Breezy. 

LOW:   34  Degrees.

Wind:  West  at  10  to  15  mph.  

THURSDAY:  

Morning  Sunshine  then  Increasing  Clouds  in  the  afternoon  with  Strong  Gusty  Winds.

HIGH:  45  Degrees.  (  Wind-Chills  mid  30s  )

Wind:  West  at  15  to  25  mph  with  Gusts  to  +35  mph.

THURSDAY  NIGHT:  

LOW:   30  Degrees.  

_____________________________________________________________________________________

TWIN  CITIES  METRO  OUTLOOK:

FRIDAY…………………..42 / 30  Cloudy with AM Flurries & Light Winds. 

SATURDAY……………..43 / 33  AM Snow Flurries otherwise Cloud & Sun Mix & Chilly.

SUNDAY…………………52 / 35  AM Clouds & Sprinkles then Partly Cloudy in the afternoon.  

MONDAY……………….57 / 40  Sunny, Warmer & Breezy.

TUESDAY………………..60 / 42  Sunny, Breezy & Mild.

The average low and high for the extended period is 31 and 46 degrees.

________________________________________________________________________

Jonathan Yuhas    KSTP TV