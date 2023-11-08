Peeks of sun today; chilly and windy to end the work week with some flurries by the weekend

Few Sprinkles will be possible in the south Metro into the early afternoon otherwise look for Cloud and Sun Mix this afternoon with West Winds at 10 to 15 mph and highs in the low 50s.

Thursday will start Sunny and then become Cloudy by the late afternoon. The big Weather Element on Thursday across Minnesota will be the Wind. Winds in the Twin Cities on Thursday will be from the West-Northwest at 15 to 30 mph with +35 mph Wind Gusts and this will make the highs in the low to mid 40s feel like the mid 30s.

Chilly on Friday with Flurries possible in the morning then remaining Cold on Veterans Day Saturday. Sunday starts with some Clouds and Sprinkles then Sunshine and afternoon highs in the low 50s.

Warmer than average temperatures continue into early next week with highs in the 55 to 60 range Monday November 13 through Friday November 17.

TODAY:

Clouds and Few Sprinkles into the early afternoon then Cloud and Sun Mix and Breezy after 2 p.m.

HIGH: 52 Degrees.

Wind: West at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Clear Skies and Breezy.

LOW: 34 Degrees.

Wind: West at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY:

Morning Sunshine then Increasing Clouds in the afternoon with Strong Gusty Winds.

HIGH: 45 Degrees. ( Wind-Chills mid 30s )

Wind: West at 15 to 25 mph with Gusts to +35 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 30 Degrees.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

FRIDAY…………………..42 / 30 Cloudy with AM Flurries & Light Winds.

SATURDAY……………..43 / 33 AM Snow Flurries otherwise Cloud & Sun Mix & Chilly.

SUNDAY…………………52 / 35 AM Clouds & Sprinkles then Partly Cloudy in the afternoon.

MONDAY……………….57 / 40 Sunny, Warmer & Breezy.

TUESDAY………………..60 / 42 Sunny, Breezy & Mild.

The average low and high for the extended period is 31 and 46 degrees.

________________________________________________________________________

Jonathan Yuhas KSTP TV