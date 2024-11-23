One more warm day before winter chill

If you have any outdoor holiday decorations that need to go up, make sure you get that done Sunday! Despite plenty of clouds, temperatures warm into the low and mid 40s across the Twin Cities Sunday afternoon, and upper 30s up north.

Two weak lows sandwich Minnesota Sunday night into Monday. Scattered snow showers develop from the Twin Cities to the north, and a few rain showers to the south. It all becomes light snow by daybreak Monday. Under an inch of accumulation is possible in the Twin Cities, with 1 to 2 inches from central Minnesota into northwest Wisconsin.

We stay in a busy pattern with a few weak systems during Thanksgiving week. No travel disruptions are expected in Minnesota or Wisconsin. However, there will be snow showers and flurries from time to time.

Each system will bring temperatures down little by little. Highs hold in the upper 20s and low 30s through the first half of the week. Next weekend will be downright cold! Highs could stay in the 10s with wind chills near or below zero.