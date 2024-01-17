One more shot of cold air for the end of the week

Here’s your Wednesday evening forecast for January 17, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

There are two different weather systems influencing our weather over the next day or so. First, that persistent upper-level low to our north will keep spinning in cold air, clouds, and a few flurries from time to time. The other one is moving in quick from the west. On Thursday, this will spread very light snow from Rochester to Mankato to Marshall to the south. Under an inch of snow is possible in these areas. In the Twin Cities, we might get a few snow showers, but most likely flurries and little to no accumulation.

The upper-level low spins around another shot of colder air Friday into Saturday. Expect a couple more sub-zero mornings by the end of the week, and single digit highs on Friday. After this weekend, we snap right back to the warmer winter weather we grew accustomed to in December. Highs jump above average, reaching the mid to upper 30s in the Twin Cities. That is warm enough to keep more rain than snow in the forecast through the middle of next week.