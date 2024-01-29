One more night of fog, then sun and warmer temperatures

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for January 28, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Dense Fog Advisory continues along and west of I-35 Sunday night into Monday morning. The western half of the Twin Cities metro likely sees another night of thick fog.

Unfortunately, the fog and clouds did not break apart in the Twin Cities Sunday. Western and northern Minnesota saw plenty of sun, and they had temperatures in the mid to upper 40s in places. In fact, International Falls set a new record high, reaching 43°. Fog is likely tonight from Brainerd and Hinckley, south through the western half of the Twin Cities, through Mankato, Owatonna, and Rochester. With temperatures falling into the mid and upper 20s, icy spots are possible during the Monday morning commute. Be a little more cautious, especially on bridges and overpasses.

A weak clipper low will finally knock the fog out Monday morning. Just a few peeks of blue sky will be enough to push highs into the low and mid 40s across the southern half of Minnesota. That low swings a front through the state late Monday, perhaps with a sprinkle or two. Overnight, there could be a couple flurries or light snow showers, but nothing to get excited about. Tuesday is briefly cooler as northwest winds drop highs into the upper 30s and around 40°. The remainder of the week will be quite warm for February. Record highs in the upper 40s are likely Wednesday, then settle back to the low and mid 40s for the rest of the week. Expect plenty of sun, almost to make up for our current dreary stretch.