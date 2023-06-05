One more hot day in Ken’s forecast
Good Monday morning!
After a stretch of 90-degree days, topping out at 92-degrees on Sunday, we are in for one more hot day today.
Today will be a lot like the past several days, but our afternoon temperatures will be held below 90-degrees.
Although there is the chance of an afternoon isolated thunderstorm, most of the day will be rain-free.
A nice break from the heat and humidity begins on Tuesday.
Tuesday will be 5-10 degrees cooler across the state today than they there on Sunday. There will be a pretty good chance of at least a few showers and thunderstorms tomorrow as well.
We do need the rain and hopefully, we will see a few showers tomorrow.
If not, there is no rain is in forecast until Friday.
The weekend is looking rather pleasant as far as temperatures are concerned.
Saturday we may see a few thunderstorms with dry weather expected on Sunday.
Have a great day!
Ken