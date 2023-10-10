One more frosty night possible, then heavy rain late this week

Here’s your Tuesday afternoon forecast for October 10, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

We have one more night of scattered frost possible from the Twin Cities to the south and west. Farther northeast, clouds should keep temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Despite the cool start to Wednesday, highs climb into the upper 50s and near 60°, which is more seasonable for this time of year. Dry weather continues through most of Thursday. Expect increasing clouds Thursday afternoon, and then rain starts to spread north late in the day through the evening.

Models continue to agree on a soaking rain for most of Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin from Thursday night through Saturday morning. The southern half of Minnesota has the best chance at seeing widespread rain amounts as high as 2 or 3 inches. In the Twin Cities metro, 1 to 2 inches of rain seems likely. In addition to the heavy rain, there could be a few isolated storms Thursday night through Friday. Winds will also be an issue, especially on Friday. Northeast winds could gust over 40 mph most of Friday, and potentially close to 50 mph in southern Minnesota. The rain ends Saturday morning, but expect a blustery, mainly cloudy fall weekend with highs back in the mid 50s.