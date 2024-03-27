One more cold night, then a warm-up late week

Here’s your Wednesday evening forecast for March 27, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The melt is on! A lot of sun across the southern half of Minnesota is quickly erasing the fresh snow of the last several days. There’s still enough snow on the ground that when we clear out tonight, and get lighter wind, temperatures will drop into the single digits. One more chili start on Thursday before we see a more seasonable warm-up through the remainder of the week. Looking ahead to Easter weekend, you can expect temperatures in the low mid 40s across southern Minnesota and upper 30s across the northern half of the state.

There will be a few chances for light rain through Easter weekend. The first one arrives on Friday evening, becoming more widespread Friday night, and out by Saturday morning. Another round of rain is most likely Sunday night, continuing into Monday. There is a chance that enough cold air will make its way into central and northern Minnesota that some light snow is possible. We will be keeping a close eye on that for any post, Easter travel issues, but right now, the chances for snow remain very low. Expect more rain than anything over the next week.