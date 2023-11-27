One more cold night before a midweek warm-up

Here’s your Monday evening forecast for November 27, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

This was an abrupt start to the cold season in Minnesota! Temperatures have stayed in the teens through most of the day, and wind chills are in the single digits. It will take a while for the winds to calm down tonight, so wind chills will drop below zero this evening. When the winds calm down tonight, temperatures fall into the single digits early Tuesday morning. This will be the last of the bitterly cold air for a little bit. Winds shift to the west and eventually southwest through the middle of the week. Wednesday will be the warmest day, with highs reaching the low and mid 40s.

We are at the point in the season where if I say, “Temperatures will be at or above average later this week,” that means mid to upper 30s. This is pretty standard November and early December weather coming up. The next chance for light snow is Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Light accumulations are possible, so stay with Minnesota’s Weather Authority this week for the latest information.