One more cold night ahead of a brief warm-up

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for April 20, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory are in effect again from the Twin Cities metro to the south Saturday night.

Some of you woke up to a few light snow showers early Saturday. We have dried out, but the cooler temperatures are going to stay with us for one more night. There is a Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning in effect again from the Twin Cities to Willmar and points south. Whatever you have done with your plants the last two chilly nights, you need to do that again for one more night. A clearing sky and lighter winds allow for temperatures to drop into the upper 20s and low 30s overnight.

The upcoming week will feature more springlike weather, including some warmer than normal temperatures. Highs Sunday should be around 60° from the metro to the south, and mid to upper 50s farther north. Ahead of a clipper low, highs Monday get closer to 70° with gusty southwest winds. That does mean a higher fire danger, so remember to postpone any planned burning on Monday, and be very careful if you are doing any grilling. The clipper low brings a chance for scattered light rain on Monday afternoon and evening. More wrap-around showers are possible on and off Tuesday, with temperatures falling closer to 60°.

The second half of the week will have plenty of rain chances, as a stronger low winds through the Plains. Scattered rain and a couple of thundershowers are possible on Thursday. More widespread rain and storms are likely on Friday. While it is still several days away, keep checking the forecast for potentially severe storms on Friday across southern Minnesota.