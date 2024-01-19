One more cold day before the warming trend – Chris

Happy Friday! It’s been a mix of sun and clouds type of day with tiny flurries here and there. We have one more day of cold as highs remain in the single digits to low teens on Saturday with lows in the single digits and teens below zero.

By Sunday, a warming trend returns to the picture with 20s for highs, and perhaps 30s for highs by Monday. Some days next week could try to flirt with 40! One system to watch is Monday night into Tuesday. That could bring some light rain and snow showers, but nothing significant is on tap at this time. Every snow system this winter has managed to dodge the Twin Cities metro. Let’s see how this one behaves.