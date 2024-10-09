One last taste of summer? 80s return before a fall cooldown hits – Chris

Good Tuesday evening to one and all!

The past few days have been absolutely phenomenal, fall-like days around here.. but if you’d like another taste of summer, perhaps our last run at 80 for the season is coming our way. Tonight stays calm and pleasant with lows around 50—perfect for cracking open a window before bed. Thursday brings sunshine and a taste of summer, with highs pushing into the low 80s!

By Friday, we’ll cool things down a bit with temps in the low 70s and more clouds in the sky. By the weekend, it might feel a little brisk—Saturday offers cooler temps with a slight chance of a few sprinkles here and there, but nothing too serious. Expect highs in the mid-60s. Sunday will be even cooler and breezy. A mix of sun and clouds will fill the sky as highs stay in the 50s. North of the metro, a few showers can’t be ruled out.

Looking ahead to early next week, widespread FROST could make an appearance—fall is definitely fighting its way in, but another warm up the 70s could return by the end of next week.

Take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece