One cloudy day, followed by more sun and record highs

Here’s your Tuesday afternoon forecast for January 30, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The clouds are back across Minnesota and Wisconsin today. Some breaks in the clouds are possible in central, western, and northern Minnesota, but you won’t need sunglasses today. Wednesday is the pinnacle of this warm streak. Highs in the mid 50s are likely across the southern half of Minnesota, with some 60° possible toward the Minnesota River in the southwest corner of the state. Farther north, mid to upper 40s are likely north of St. Cloud through the Canadian border. Thursday will not be record warm, but highs still reach the mid to upper 40s in the Twin Cities.

A very slow and stubborn pattern is emerging toward the weekend. Low pressure will try to push more clouds and a few light rain showers toward the Great Lakes Friday and Saturday. However, the big ridge of high pressure over us will keep a lot of the rain south and west of the Twin Cities. The added clouds hold temperature closer to the low and mid 40s late this week into early next week. If the high pressure is a little stronger than anticipated, or the low stays farther south, that would mean more sun and slightly warmer temperatures. One thing we will not see for the next 7 to 10 days: snow.