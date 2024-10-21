October heatwave, but cooler temps on the horizon – Chris

Mid 80s in late October is WILD, and that’s what we dealt with this afternoon. Good Monday evening to one and all. If you’re looking for a cool crisp night, you’ll want to hold onto just a little bit of patience. I’m expecting partly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures remaining mild, only dipping into the mid to upper 50s… which is where our normal highs should be this time of the year.

Tuesday will be another mild day, but cooler and cloudier than today. Expect mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s. There IS a small chance for rain, mainly for central and northern Minnesota as a cold front moves through. That cold front will bring temperatures down to average by Wednesday. Skies will remain partly cloudy to mostly sunny, but highs will only reach the mid 50s.

Another disturbance comes our way Thursday. In the last day or so the trend has been there for a better chance of light rain. It’s not a full guarantee just yet, but odds have increased today! For now, expect clouds to increase throughout Thursday morning with highs in the middle 60s. Scattered showers will be possible in the afternoon and evening. There are still some details to shake out with this one, so stay tuned.

Beyond that, a seasonable and dry Friday and Saturday are in store, with milder air returning Sunday and Monday next week.

Enjoy the evening, and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece