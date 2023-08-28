Nice Week Ahead then Hot Labor Day Weekend.

Jonathan Yuhas
Upcoming Week brings Slight Chance for Isolated T-Storms this evening mainly in western Wisconsin after 6pm then morning T-Storms Friday.  Temperatures will be Warming up this upcoming week with highs in the 80s then 90 degrees on Saturday.  The Sunday and Monday of Labor Day Weekend look Hot with highs in the low to mid 90s. 

Smoky Haze from Canada Wildfires could be in the Air over Minnesota Tuesday and Wednesday.

TODAY: 

Sunny  to  Partly  Cloudy  with  Isolated  T-Storms  possible  between  6  p.m.  and  10  p.m.  Chance  for  Isolated  T-Storms  between  6  p.m.  and  10  p.m.  is  20%. 

HIGH:  85  Degrees. 

Wind:  West  at  5  to  15  mph.

TONIGHT: 

Partly  Cloudy  with  Isolated  T-Storm  before  10  p.m.  otherwise  Clear  Skies  with  Patchy  Fog. 

LOW:   63  Degrees.

Wind:  Light  Winds. 

TUESDAY:

Sunny  to  Partly  Cloudy.   (  Smoky  Haze  at  times  )

HIGH:  78  Degrees. 

Wind:  North  at  5  to  15  mph.

TUESDAY  NIGHT:  

LOW:   60  Degrees.  

TWIN  CITIES  METRO  OUTLOOK:

WEDNESDAY……………..80 / 62  Sunny  to Partly  Cloudy – Smoky Haze at times.

THURS…(Full Moon)….85 / 66  Hazy Sunshine, Breezy & Warm.

FRIDAY………………………88 / 69  Isolated AM T-Storms otherwise Partly Cloudy, Warm & Humid.  Chance for AM Isolated T-Storms is 20%.

SATURDAY………………….90 / 70  Hazy Sunshine, Hot & Humid.

SUNDAY……………………..93 / 73  Hazy Sunshine, Hot & Humid. ( Heat Index mid 90s )

The average low and high for the extended period is 61 and 78

