Nice Week Ahead then Hot Labor Day Weekend.

Upcoming Week brings Slight Chance for Isolated T-Storms this evening mainly in western Wisconsin after 6pm then morning T-Storms Friday. Temperatures will be Warming up this upcoming week with highs in the 80s then 90 degrees on Saturday. The Sunday and Monday of Labor Day Weekend look Hot with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Smoky Haze from Canada Wildfires could be in the Air over Minnesota Tuesday and Wednesday.

TODAY:

Sunny to Partly Cloudy with Isolated T-Storms possible between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Chance for Isolated T-Storms between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. is 20%.

HIGH: 85 Degrees.

Wind: West at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy with Isolated T-Storm before 10 p.m. otherwise Clear Skies with Patchy Fog.

LOW: 63 Degrees.

Wind: Light Winds.

TUESDAY:

Sunny to Partly Cloudy. ( Smoky Haze at times )

HIGH: 78 Degrees.

Wind: North at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 60 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

WEDNESDAY……………..80 / 62 Sunny to Partly Cloudy – Smoky Haze at times.

THURS…(Full Moon)….85 / 66 Hazy Sunshine, Breezy & Warm.

FRIDAY………………………88 / 69 Isolated AM T-Storms otherwise Partly Cloudy, Warm & Humid. Chance for AM Isolated T-Storms is 20%.

SATURDAY………………….90 / 70 Hazy Sunshine, Hot & Humid.

SUNDAY……………………..93 / 73 Hazy Sunshine, Hot & Humid. ( Heat Index mid 90s )

The average low and high for the extended period is 61 and 78

JONATHAN YUHAS