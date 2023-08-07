Nice Weather Today through Wednesday then some T-Storms possible late in the week.

Comfortable temperatures Today in the Twin Cities with Partly Cloudy Skies and afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s with Northwest Winds at 5 to 10 mph. Hazy Sunshine on Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s. Partly Cloudy with a Slight Chance for Isolated T-Storms Wednesday afternoon but most likely chance for T-Storms is late Thursday evening into Friday with Risk for some Stronger T-Storms on Friday.

TODAY:

Sunny to Partly Cloudy and Muggy.

HIGH: 83 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Clear Skies with Patchy Fog.

LOW: 64 Degrees.

Wind: Light Winds.

TUESDAY:

Sunny and Pleasant with Low Humidity.

HIGH: 85 Degrees.

Wind: West at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 65 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

WEDNESDAY………………….84 / 65 Partly Cloudy with an Isolated T-Storm possible. Chance for Isolated T-Storm in the afternoon is 20%.

THURSDAY……………………..84 / 65 Partly Cloudy & more Humid with Scattered T-Storms in the late evening. Chance for Scattered T-Storms in the late evening is 60%.

FRIDAY…………………………..84 / 65 Partly Cloudy with Scattered T-Storms & some could be Strong. Chance for Scattered T-Storms is 80%.

SATURDAY……………………..80 / 60 Partly Cloudy & Breezy.

SUNDAY………………………..79 / 59 Partly Cloudy.

The average low and high for the extended period is 64 and 82

JONATHAN YUHAS