Nice Weather Today through Wednesday then some T-Storms possible late in the week.

Jonathan Yuhas
Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas

Comfortable temperatures Today in the Twin Cities with Partly Cloudy Skies and afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s with Northwest Winds at 5 to 10 mph. Hazy Sunshine on Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s. Partly Cloudy with a Slight Chance for Isolated T-Storms Wednesday afternoon but most likely chance for T-Storms is late Thursday evening into Friday with Risk for some Stronger T-Storms on Friday.

TODAY: 

Sunny  to  Partly  Cloudy  and  Muggy. 

HIGH:  83  Degrees. 

Wind:  Northwest  at  5  to  10  mph. 

TONIGHT: 

Clear  Skies  with  Patchy  Fog.

LOW:   64  Degrees.

Wind:  Light  Winds.

TUESDAY:

Sunny  and  Pleasant  with  Low  Humidity.

HIGH:  85  Degrees.  

Wind:  West  at  5  to  10  mph. 

TUESDAY  NIGHT:  

LOW:   65  Degrees.

TWIN  CITIES  METRO  OUTLOOK:

WEDNESDAY………………….84 / 65  Partly Cloudy with an Isolated T-Storm possible.  Chance for Isolated T-Storm in the afternoon is 20%.

THURSDAY……………………..84 / 65  Partly Cloudy & more Humid with Scattered T-Storms in the late evening.  Chance for Scattered T-Storms in the late evening is 60%.

FRIDAY…………………………..84 / 65  Partly Cloudy with Scattered T-Storms & some could be Strong.  Chance for Scattered T-Storms is 80%. 

SATURDAY……………………..80 / 60  Partly Cloudy & Breezy.

SUNDAY………………………..79 / 59  Partly Cloudy. 

The average low and high for the extended period is 64 and 82

JONATHAN YUHAS