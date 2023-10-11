Nice Today with Sun & 60 degrees then Windy with Rain / Thunder Thursday and Friday then Rain ending Saturday.

By KSTP
Jonathan Yuhas
Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas

Nice Weather Today in the Twin Cities then Widespread Rain with some Thunder at times moving into the area by Thursday after 11am and continuing into Friday and Saturday.  Embedded T-Storms with the Rain possible Thursday and Friday and some Rainfall amounts Thursday evening through Friday into Saturday ranging from 1” to 2” and up to 3” along Minnesota/Iowa border. 

It will also be Windy with East-Northeast Winds at 20 to 30 mph  and  Higher  Gusts Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Fall Colors peaking now and through the Weekend along a line from Detroit Lakes to Brainerd to Duluth and points north to the US/Canadian border.  Fall Colors should Peak in Twin Cities area and rest of southern Minnesota between October 12 and 17th

TODAY: 

Mainly  Sunny  and  Pleasant.

HIGH:  60  Degrees.

Wind:  East  at  5  to  15  mph.

TONIGHT: 

Partly  to  Mostly  Cloudy &  Breezy.

LOW:   44  Degrees.

Wind:  East  at  10  to  15  mph.   

THURSDAY:  

Mainly  Cloudy,  Windy  and  Cool  with  Rain  and  some  Thunder  developing  after  11  a.m.  Chance  for  Rain  and  some  Thunder  after  11  a.m.  is  90%.

HIGH:  52  Degrees.

Wind:  East-Northeast  at  15  to  30  mph.

THURSDAY  NIGHT:  

LOW:   47  Degrees.  (  Rain  &  Gusty  Winds  ) 

_____________________________________________________________________________________

TWIN  CITIES  METRO  OUTLOOK:

FRIDAY…………………52 / 45  Cloudy, Windy, Cool with Periods of Rain & T-Storms.  Chance for Rain & T-Storms is 90%.

SATURDAY……………54 / 42   Cloudy with AM Rain then Scattered Showers in the afternoon then late night Clearing.  Windy in the AM & early afternoon then Decreasing Winds  Chance for Rain is 90%. 

SUNDAY……………….55 / 39  Cloud & Sun Mix with Decreasing Winds in the afternoon.

MONDAY………………56 / 40  Partly Cloudy & Breezy.  

TUESDAY……………….57 / 39  Partly Cloudy with Light Winds.  

The average low and high for the extended period is 43 and 61 degrees.

