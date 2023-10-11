Nice Today with Sun & 60 degrees then Windy with Rain / Thunder Thursday and Friday then Rain ending Saturday.

Nice Weather Today in the Twin Cities then Widespread Rain with some Thunder at times moving into the area by Thursday after 11am and continuing into Friday and Saturday. Embedded T-Storms with the Rain possible Thursday and Friday and some Rainfall amounts Thursday evening through Friday into Saturday ranging from 1” to 2” and up to 3” along Minnesota/Iowa border.

It will also be Windy with East-Northeast Winds at 20 to 30 mph and Higher Gusts Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Fall Colors peaking now and through the Weekend along a line from Detroit Lakes to Brainerd to Duluth and points north to the US/Canadian border. Fall Colors should Peak in Twin Cities area and rest of southern Minnesota between October 12 and 17th.

TODAY:

Mainly Sunny and Pleasant.

HIGH: 60 Degrees.

Wind: East at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly to Mostly Cloudy & Breezy.

LOW: 44 Degrees.

Wind: East at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY:

Mainly Cloudy, Windy and Cool with Rain and some Thunder developing after 11 a.m. Chance for Rain and some Thunder after 11 a.m. is 90%.

HIGH: 52 Degrees.

Wind: East-Northeast at 15 to 30 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 47 Degrees. ( Rain & Gusty Winds )

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

FRIDAY…………………52 / 45 Cloudy, Windy, Cool with Periods of Rain & T-Storms. Chance for Rain & T-Storms is 90%.

SATURDAY……………54 / 42 Cloudy with AM Rain then Scattered Showers in the afternoon then late night Clearing. Windy in the AM & early afternoon then Decreasing Winds Chance for Rain is 90%.

SUNDAY……………….55 / 39 Cloud & Sun Mix with Decreasing Winds in the afternoon.

MONDAY………………56 / 40 Partly Cloudy & Breezy.

TUESDAY……………….57 / 39 Partly Cloudy with Light Winds.

The average low and high for the extended period is 43 and 61 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS