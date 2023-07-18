Nice Today then T-Storms Tonight into Wednesday.

Nice Weather Today in the Twin Cities with Sunny to Partly Cloudy Skies and highs in the low to mid 80s. Isolated T-Storms possible Tonight as a Warm Front moves east into western Minnesota. T-Storms will become more Widespread overnight across all of Minnesota. Severe T-Storms not expected overnight but some T-Storms could produce Hail and Brief Heavy Downpours of Rain. Stronger T-Storms will be possible ahead of a Cold Front Wednesday afternoon in western Minnesota and then the Twin Cities and eastern Minnesota Wednesday evening with a Threat for Hail, Heavy Downpours and Gusty Winds.

Temperatures will Warm back into the mid 80s this afternoon in the Twin Cities then lows by Wednesday morning in the mid 60s. Warmer and more Humid on Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s and dew point temperatures in the Muggy 60s.

Temperatures Cool of a bit on Thursday mostly into the 70s statewide with Breezy Conditions and Low Humidity then back into the 80s for the upcoming weekend ( July 21-23 ) with Increasing Humidity. +90 degree temperatures move back into the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota starting Monday July 24 and likely continuing through Monday July 31. The Hot temperatures starting Monday July 24 may lead to Severe T-Storms with High Winds at times across Minnesota especially northern and central sections of Minnesota.

TODAY:

Sunny to Partly Cloudy and Warmer.

HIGH: 84 Degrees.

Wind: Southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy with Scattered T-Storms possible after 11 p.m. Chance for Scattered T-Storms after 11 p.m. is 20%.

LOW: 66 Degrees.

Wind: South at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Scattered Morning T-Storms then Cloud and Sun Mix and Humid with Scattered afternoon and evening T-Storms. Chance for Scattered afternoon and evening T-Storms is 80%.

HIGH: 86 Degrees.

Wind: West-Southwest at 5 to 15 mph with Higher Gusts near T-Storms.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 64 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

THURSDAY………………….78 / 61 Partly Cloudy & Breezy & Less Humid.

FRIDAY………………………..84 / 65 Mostly Sunny.

SATURDAY…………………..86 / 67 Partly Cloudy with PM Isolated T-Storms. Chance for PM Isolated T-Storms is 20%.

SUNDAY………………………89 / 69 Partly Cloudy & Humid.

MONDAY…………………….91 / 73 Hazy, Hot & Humid.

The average low and high for the extended period is 66 and 84

JONATHAN YUHAS