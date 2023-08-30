Nice Today then Hot for Labor Day Weekend.

Temperatures will be comfortable Today with Low Humidity and highs near 80 degrees then Warming up this upcoming Labor Day Weekend with 90 degrees Friday then into the low 90s on Saturday. The Sunday and Monday of Labor Day Weekend look Hot with highs in the low to mid 90s and Heat Index Values in the upper 90s.

Isolated T-Storms are possible in the Twin Cities this Friday and Saturday morning but the Chance is only 20% at this time.

Full Moon will rise this evening about 8:30 p.m. and this is the second Full Moon of August which means it is a Blue Moon ( 2 Full Moons in 1 month ).

TODAY:

Sunny to Partly Cloudy.

HIGH: 80 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Clear Skies with a Full Moon.

LOW: 62 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY:

Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Breezy and Warmer.

HIGH: 85 Degrees.

Wind: South at 10 to 20 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 66 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

FRIDAY………………………90 / 71 Isolated PM T-Storms otherwise Partly Cloudy, Warm & Humid. Chance for PM Isolated T-Storms is 20%.

SATURDAY………………….92 / 72 Isolated AM T-Storms otherwise Hazy Sunshine, Breezy Hot & Humid.

SUNDAY……………………..97 / 75 Hazy Sunshine, Breezy, Hot & Humid. ( Heat Index mid to upper 90s )

MONDAY..(Labor Day)…98 / 76 Hazy Sunshine, Breezy, Hot & Humid. ( Heat Index upper 90s )

TUESDAY…………………….90 / 67 Partly Cloudy with Isolated T-Storms. Chance for Isolated T-Storms is 20%.

The average low and high for the extended period is 60 and 78 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS