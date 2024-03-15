Nice Today then Cold & Windy Weekend.

Sunny Today in the Twin Cities with Breezy West Winds at times at 5 to 15 mph and highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Increasing Winds and Clouds Tonight with West-Northwest Winds at 15 to 30 mph and Cloudy Skies by 7am Saturday.

**Forecast First Alert for Saturday because of High Winds to 45 mph and Dry Vegetation leading to Higher Risk for Grass Fires. Winds on Saturday will be from the Northwest at 20 to 30 mph with Gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. Highs Saturday in the mid 40s but feeling more like mid 30s with the Winds. Colder Sunday and again Windy with Northwest Winds at 15 to 30 mph and temps in the mid 30s but feeling like the mid 20s with Wind-Chills.

Warmer temperatures on Tuesday which is also first official day of Spring (Sun’s direct rays over Equator).

TODAY:

Mainly Sunny & Breezy.

HIGH: 53 Degrees.

Wind: West at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy and Windy.

LOW: 40 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 15 to 30 mph.

SATURDAY: FORECAST FIRST ALERT FOR HIGH WINDS & WILD FIRE THREAT

Partly Cloudy with Cold Gusty Strong Winds.

HIGH: 46 Degrees. ( Feel like mid 30s )

Wind: Northwest at 20 to 30 mph and Gusts to 45 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 24 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

SUN. (ST.Pat’s)…….34 / 21 Cloud & Sun Mix with Chilly Gusty Winds.

MONDAY………….…40 / 29 Partly Cloudy with Chilly Winds.

TUESDAY.(Spring)..48 / 28 Partly Cloudy & Breezy.

WEDNESDAY……….50 / 30 Sunny & Warmer.

THURSDAY…………..48 / 30 Partly Cloudy.

The average low and high for the extended period is 27 and 43 degrees.

