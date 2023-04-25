Nice Today but Chilly & Wet Weekend Ahead.

Looking into the future the rest of April in Twin Cities and Minnesota will remain Cooler than Average with highs in the 50s Today and around 60 degrees Wednesday and Thursday then Cooling into 50s Friday and Saturday and only 40s Sunday into next Monday – average highs last week of April are in the low to mid 60s. Heading into early May the Unseasonably Cold Air Mass currently over the Midwest will be pushed away and replaced by a Warmer Air Mass around May 4 which will likely push temperatures back into the 60s, 70s and possibly 80s by May 5-8. It is Severe T-Storm Season and it has been rather Calm in Minnesota for Severe T-Storms this Season but pattern could become much more Active and Prone to Stronger T-Storms May 6-8 so important to have those Severe T-Storm Plans in place at home, work and school.

River Levels will remain at Major Flood Levels rest of this week and into the weekend on the Crow River at Delano and Rockford and the Mississippi River at St.Paul and Hastings and Saint Croix River at Stillwater. Rainfall expected Thursday April 27 through Sunday April 30 will be from .25” to .50”.

TODAY:

Sunny to Partly Cloudy and Pleasant but Cool for late April.

HIGH: 52 Degrees.

Wind: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Clear Skies and Scattered Frost.

LOW: 32 Degrees.

Wind: East-Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Mainly Sunny and Breezy.

HIGH: 58 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 46 Degrees. ( Scattered Showers late )

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

THURSDAY…..…62 / 48 AM Showers then Partly Cloudy, Windy & Warmer with Scattered T-Showers possible in the afternoon & evening. Chance for Scattered T-Showers is 70%.

FRIDAY…………..57 / 39 Mainly Cloudy with Scattered T-Showers. Chance for Scattered T-Shower is 90%.

SATURDAY……..50 / 36 Cloudy with Scattered Rain Showers & Very Cool for late April. Chance for Scattered Rain Showers is 80%.

SUNDAY…………46 / 34 Cloudy, Windy & Cold with Scattered Rain/Snow Showers. Chance for Scattered Rain/Snow Showers is 70%.

MONDAY……….47 / 32 Cloudy, Windy & Cold with Rain/Snow Showers. Chance for Rain/Snow Showers is 70%.

