Nice Fall Sunday then Showers & T-Storms late Tonight into early Monday. Upcoming Week starts Mild and ends Cold. T-Storms some could be Strong on Tuesday.
Nice Sunday ahead for Twin Cities along with Peaking Fall Colors which should remain at Peak Conditions through Wednesday then it will be time to start raking leaves.
Showers and T-Storms will be possible in Twin Cities later Tonight after 8 p.m. but most likely after 12 a.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Monday. Monday will be Partly Cloudy in the afternoon with highs in low to mid 60s then more Showers and T-Storms Monday night into early Tuesday.
Tuesday will bring a chance for Showers and T-Storms in the afternoon and evening and some T-Storms could be Strong to Severe with Damaging Winds and Hail from the Twin Cities and south into Iowa and east into western Wisconsin.
Showers and T-Storms will be possible Wednesday and Thursday in the Twin Cities and surrounding area then a Strong Cold Front will bring Much Cooler and Windy Conditions into the area on Friday and Saturday.
TODAY:
Sunny to Partly Cloudy.
HIGH: 60 Degrees.
Wind: South at 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT:
Mostly Cloudy and Breezy with Scattered Showers and T-Storms between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Monday most likely time for Showers and T-Storms is 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. Monday. Chance for Showers and T-Storms after 8 p.m. is 80%.
LOW: 48 Degrees.
Wind: Southeast at 5 to 15 mph.
MONDAY:
Cloudy in the morning otherwise Partly Cloudy.
HIGH: 64 Degrees.
Wind: Southeast at 10 to 15 mph.
MONDAY NIGHT:
LOW: 50 Degrees. ( Scattered Showers and T-Storms late Monday night into Tuesday )
_____________________________________________________________________________________
TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:
TUESDAY………………69 / 52 AM Showers & T-Storms then some Sun with Showers & T-Storms again in the afternoon and evening and some of the afternoon and evening T-Storms could be Strong with Hail and Damaging Winds. Chance for Showers and T-Storms is 90%.
WEDNESDAY………..60 / 52 Cloudy with Scattered Showers. Chance for Scattered Showers is 50%.
THURSDAY……………59 / 40 Cloudy with Showers & T-Storms. Chance for Showers & T-Storms is 80%.
FRIDAY………………….46 / 35 AM Clouds then Partly Cloudy, Windy & Much Cooler.
SATURDAY…………….45 / 34 Cold with Cloud & Sun Mix & Lighter Winds.
The average low and high for the extended period is 38 and 55 degrees.
JONATHAN YUHAS