New year brings colder pattern, and chances for snow – Chris

Clouds hang with us to start the new year, but they should at least try to break up with more sunshine towards the latter part of the afternoon. Morning temps in the teens and 20s should warm up to right around the freezing point by the first afternoon of 2024. Clouds will return on Tuesday with temperatures just a few degrees warmer into the low to middle 30s. A few midweek flurries can’t be ruled out on Tuesday and Wednesday.

There are signs of patterns changing into the second week of January! There’s a signal for a bigger storm across the Upper Midwest. Per usual, we’re way too far out for details, but it’s something to keep an eye on for anyone living from Detroit to Fargo. That being said, I have doubts that this storm will miss us to the north. If this storm misses, it’ll miss to the south. That’s due to arctic air likely sliding down out of Canada in Mid January. As always, let’s watch the pattern and see what plays out in the next week or so.

Happy New Year!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece