Near-record highs this week, storms expected before cooldown

This Weeks Weather in the Twin Cities starts with temperatures well above average in the upper 40s Today then low 50s Tuesday through Thursday then turning Colder Friday and next Weekend with highs in 30s. Average highs this time of February are in the mid to upper 20s.

Winds will be Light from the Southwest at 5 to 10 mph this afternoon the Southeast at 5 mph Tonight. Rest of this Week into the Weekend will bring Stronger Winds from the South at 10 to 20 mph Tuesday through Thursday then West-Northwest at 10 to 20 mph Friday and Saturday then Lighter Southwest Winds on Sunday.

Scattered Rain Showers will move into Minnesota Wednesday evening along with possibility of embedded T-Storms Wednesday evening into Thursday including the Twin Cities, southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Colder Air will bring a change to a Rain/Snow Mix in the Twin Cities Friday with Snow Friday evening into Saturday morning with 1″ Snow Accumulations possible and Higher Snow Amounts in northern Minnesota especially along a line from Detroit Lakes to Brainerd to Duluth and points north.

JONATHAN YUHAS