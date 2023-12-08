Near record warmth and a chance of light snow: Get Chris’ forecast

Happy Friday! The stage is set for another pretty spectacular day across much of Minnesota. Sunshine this morning will be replaced with cloud cover as the afternoon progresses. Timing of the cloud cover will be everything with regard to whether or not we see a record high today. As of now, the forecast high is 50°, which would tie the record set back in 1939, and again in 1990.

A chance for light snow arrives on Saturday. This will be as a cold front associated with low pressure over southern Canada swings through Minnesota. This light to moderate snow will fly for about 3 to 6 hours, and will only add up to about an inch on the high end. Given the timing of the snow falling during the day and temperatures right around the freezing mark, impact to roadways should be on the lower end. It will also be windy behind the cold front. Gusts of 30 to 40 mph could blow any freshly fallen snow around.

A quiet pattern returns Sunday through the remainder of the forecast period. Highs remain above average with 40s possible by next week’s end.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece