Near Record Highs Today and Friday then 1″of Snow and Colder Saturday.

Sunny, Breezy and Mild Today in Twin Cities with highs in low to mid 50s ( Record is 54 set in 1939 ) with Southeast Winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Partly Cloudy with Gusty West-Southwest Winds at 15 to 30 mph on Friday with highs near 50 degrees ( Record 50 set in 1990 ).

Colder with Periods of Light Snow on Saturday with 1″ Snow Accumulations in the mid morning to late afternoon. Highs in the low 30s with Wind-Chills in around 20 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS