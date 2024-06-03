Muggy with Strong T-Storms possible Tuesday afternoon.

Heavy Rain this morning averaging around 1″ to 2″ in most neighborhoods around the Twin Cities with 3″ to 4″ in some spots especially in areas west and south of the Twin Cities and this has caused some Flooding of Rivers, Creeks and Fields around central and southern Minnesota. Rivers and Streams will continue to have Increasing Water Levels through Thursday as water from surrounding land areas continues to drain into waterways and additional Heavy Rains with T-Storms Tuesday afternoon and evening will contribute more Water into waterways of Twin Cities, central Minnesota, southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Hazy Sunshine and Humid this afternoon in the Twin Cities with Isolated T-Storms possible from Now until 6 p.m. in the suburbs east and north of downtown St.Paul and east into western Wisconsin. Highs this afternoon will be near 80 degrees with West-Southwest Winds at 5 to 15 mph. Partly Cloudy and Muggy Tonight with Light Winds and areas of Patchy Fog with lows in the mid 60s by sunrise ( 5:28 a.m. Tuesday ).

Tuesday will be Partly Cloudy and Very Humid with rapidly developing T-Storms after 4 p.m. and some of the T-Storms in the Twin Cities could be Severe with Damaging Winds, Hail and Heavy Rainfall. Saturated ground soil will cause some Ponding of Water on roads and in fields Tuesday between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. which could cause significant delays during the Tuesday PM Rush Hour. High temperatures ahead of T-Storms on Tuesday will be in the mid 80s with Very Humid Dew Point temperatures near 70 degrees and Southwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph and Higher Winds near T-Storms.

Less Humid on Wednesday with Calmer Conditions although Isolated T-Showers possible on Wednesday but nothing Heavy or Long Lasting. The rest of the upcoming week Thursday through Sunday mainly Dry with temperatures in the 70s.

JONATHAN YUHAS