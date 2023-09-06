Much Cooler Today into Thursday then Warmer for the Weekend.

By KSTP
Jonathan Yuhas
Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas

25 to 30 degrees Cooler Today in the Twin Cities compared to the 90 degree Weather we had yesterday.  Few Sprinkles or some areas of Light Drizzle possible this afternoon otherwise expect Clouds and temperatures holding in the upper 60s ( average is upper 70s ). 

Cool on Thursday morning through Friday morning with low temperatures in the low 50s inside the 494/694 loop and upper 40s in the outlying areas.

TODAY: 

Cloudy,  Breezy  and  Much  Cooler  with  Drizzle  or  Sprinkles  at  times.  

HIGH:  68  Degrees.

Wind:  Northwest  at  10  to  15  mph.

TONIGHT: 

Partly  Cloudy.

LOW:   52  Degrees.

Wind:  North  at  5  to  10  mph.

THURSDAY: 

Partly  Cloudy.

HIGH:  70  Degrees.

Wind:  East-Northeast  at  5  to  10  mph.

THURSDAY  NIGHT: 

LOW:   50  Degrees. 

TWIN  CITIES  METRO  OUTLOOK:

FRIDAY………………….76 / 58  Mainly Sunny.

SATURDAY…………….78 / 60  Partly Cloudy & Warmer with Scattered T-Storms in the evening.  Chance for Scattered T-Storms in the evening is 40% .  

SUNDAY……………….75 / 59  AM Clouds & Spotty Showers then Partly Cloudy. Chance for AM Spotty Showers is 40%.

MONDAY………………71 / 54  Partly Cloudy & Breezy with some Spotty Showers.  Chance for Spotty Showers is 30%.

TUESDAY……………….70 / 54  Cloud & Sun Mix & Cool. 

The average low and high for the extended period is 57 and 75 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS