Much Cooler Today into Thursday then Warmer for the Weekend.

25 to 30 degrees Cooler Today in the Twin Cities compared to the 90 degree Weather we had yesterday. Few Sprinkles or some areas of Light Drizzle possible this afternoon otherwise expect Clouds and temperatures holding in the upper 60s ( average is upper 70s ).

Cool on Thursday morning through Friday morning with low temperatures in the low 50s inside the 494/694 loop and upper 40s in the outlying areas.

TODAY:

Cloudy, Breezy and Much Cooler with Drizzle or Sprinkles at times.

HIGH: 68 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy.

LOW: 52 Degrees.

Wind: North at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY:

Partly Cloudy.

HIGH: 70 Degrees.

Wind: East-Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 50 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

FRIDAY………………….76 / 58 Mainly Sunny.

SATURDAY…………….78 / 60 Partly Cloudy & Warmer with Scattered T-Storms in the evening. Chance for Scattered T-Storms in the evening is 40% .

SUNDAY……………….75 / 59 AM Clouds & Spotty Showers then Partly Cloudy. Chance for AM Spotty Showers is 40%.

MONDAY………………71 / 54 Partly Cloudy & Breezy with some Spotty Showers. Chance for Spotty Showers is 30%.

TUESDAY……………….70 / 54 Cloud & Sun Mix & Cool.

The average low and high for the extended period is 57 and 75 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS