Much Cooler Today but more Typical October

Grab a coat Today as it will be Much Cooler in the Twin Cities this Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid 50s this afternoon which is average for this time of October. Skies will be Cloudy to Partly Cloudy this morning then Sunny this afternoon with Gusty Northwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph before Noon then West-Northwest Winds at 5 to 15 mph this afternoon. Clear Skies Tonight with Light Southwest Winds at 5 to 10 mph and lows by 7 a.m. Thursday in the low 40s.

Thursday will start with Sunny to Partly Cloudy Skies then becoming Cloudy in the afternoon with Breezy South Winds at 10 to 15 mph. Rain Showers and some T-Storms will approach Twin Cities after 3 p.m. and likely Wet from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with Rainfall Amounts around .05″ to .25″ with lighter amounts south of the downtown areas and Minnesota River. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 60s and with Clearing Skies into Friday morning low temperatures will be in the low 40s by 7 a.m. Friday.

Friday will be Pleasant with Sunshine, Breezy Northwest Winds in the afternoon and highs in the upper 50s. Clear Skies Friday night with Scattered Light Frost Saturday morning with lows in the mid 30s.

Saturday will be Nice with Sunshine, Southeast Winds at 5 to 15 mph and highs in the upper 50s. Increasing Winds from the South on Sunday which may create some Risk for Fires with Gusty South Winds at 10 to 20 mph and Warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

Monday will also be an Elevated Fire Risk Day with Winds from the South at 15 to 25 mph and afternoon highs in the low 70s. Sunny Tuesday morning then Increasing Clouds in the afternoon with Scattered Showers and T-Storms in the late afternoon with highs in the upper 60s then turning Cooler in the evening hours. JONATHAN YUHAS