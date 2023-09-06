Much cooler temperatures on the way Wednesday

Rain moved through the Twin Cities with very little fanfare Tuesday evening. There were severe storms the produced large hail and heavy rain closer to Brainerd. Overnight, isolated showers and maybe a rumble of thunder are possible, but severe weather is done for the night.

Clouds and light rain showers linger from the Twin Cities into northwest Wisconsin Wednesday. That will keep temperatures in the 60s through most of the day. In western Minnesota, the sky will be clearer, but hazy from wildfire smoke. Poor air quality is possible in northwest Minnesota through Wednesday, including cities like Morris, Alexandria, and Bemidji.

Smoke clears heading into Thursday, and we have two beautiful days to round out this short work week. By the weekend, we get into a cooler and more unsettled pattern again. Scattered rain and a few storms are possible Saturday evening through Sunday, with showers lingering Monday and Tuesday.