Mostly dry Tuesday afternoon, strong storms likely Wednesday

Here’s your Tuesday afternoon forecast for June 11, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The morning rain produced less than 0.10” of rain across the Twin Cities, but parts of northern Minnesota got 0.25” or more. A weak cold front is moving across the state Tuesday afternoon. You can expect a lot of sun, but along that front, there could be an isolated shower or storm after about 2:00 PM. This chance is from I-35 to the east. In the Twin Cities, that small chance from rain is about 2:00-5:00 PM, and then the evening will be pleasant.

That front lifts back north as a warm front overnight and through Wednesday. This will likely bring storms, and likely some severe storms across Minnesota Wednesday afternoon and evening. A few storms are possible in the morning along the warm front, and those storms could eat up some of the energy for late day storms. However, through the afternoon, there will be two areas to watch for storms: One in central and northern Minnesota, and another in southwest Minnesota. When the storms begin, there will be a few hours where they could produce big hail, strong winds, and isolated tornadoes. This would be from about Redwood Falls to St. Cloud and Alexandria to Brainerd.

As those storms move southeast through the early evening, they likely form a line with strong winds and some large hail. For the Twin Cities, there is a small chance the metro sees those individual storms in the afternoon. The metro’s better chance for storms is after 7:00 PM, with damaging winds being the main impact. Storms are possible through about 10:00 PM in eastern Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin.

Thursday and Friday will be quiet, warm, and less humid. There are still more storm chances Father’s Day weekend. These could also produce severe weather, and more rounds of heavy rain.