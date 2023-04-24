More sun tomorrow & warmer mid-week

Good evening! While it has remained cold today for late-April, we at least were warmer than yesterday AND we saw some sunshine! Tonight is another chilly one for us. Temperatures are so cold for this time of the year with morning lows tomorrow near 29° that we’re within a few degrees of our record low temperature for tomorrow (record is 25°, 1907). Despite a cold start, we end up with highs back in the low-50s with mostly to partly sunny skies. You will notice a few additional clouds into the afternoon.

Temperatures continue to gradually warm Wednesday into Thursday with a warm front tracking west to east associated with low pressure that stays centered north of Minnesota. While we’re back into the mid to low-60s Thursday, the cold front associated with our midweek system will move through, leading to a much colder Friday forecast.

Rain is likely Wednesday night with the warm front moving in from our west. A few scattered showers are possible Thursday, but especially Thursday evening into the overnight hours. We keep a soggy, windy and colder forecast in place Friday into the weekend.