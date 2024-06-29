More sun and lighter winds ahead Sunday

Here’s your Saturday night forecast for June 29, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

As high pressure moves over the state tonight, the clouds are clearing, and the winds are finally coming down. It will be a chilly night by late June standards! When you are getting out Sunday morning, temperatures start in the upper 40s and low 50s in the Twin Cities metro. Farther north, if you are at the cabin north of Brainerd, there could be some readings in the upper 30s and low 40s! After the cool start, expect a lot of sun and light winds Sunday afternoon. It will be a gorgeous day with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Our next shot at heavy rain moves in Monday evening. Stronger storms are possible overnight, potentially with strong winds and hail. More storms are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening, adding more heavy rain in spots. Another inch or so is possible Monday night through Tuesday. The 4th of July will likely have storms, however, parades are trending toward being dry. Later in the day through the evening, storm chances increase, which could cause issues with fireworks.