More snow showers, flurries Thursday night

Here’s your Thanksgiving evening forecast for November 28, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The persistent, light snow showers did not do much today. Those continue through Thursday evening. It might be enough to keep some neighborhood streets or driveways slippery in spots, but all in all, they are not causing issues on main roads.

Temperatures keep falling tonight. Lows reach the single digits over most of Minnesota, and wind chills drop below zero. Friday starts with more clouds and a few flurries in the Twin Cities. Those push north in the afternoon, and the metro could see some late day sun. That will not help temperatures at all. Highs stay in the 10s Friday.

Cold weather continues all weekend in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Highs hold in the upper 10s and low 20s Saturday and Sunday. No travel issues are expected locally, regionally, or nationally. The only places dealing with some nasty weather are the Great Lakes snow belts.