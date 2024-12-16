More snow, colder temps likely this week

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for December 15, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The fog is finally clearing around most of Minnesota. Scattered snow showers are possible tonight in northern Minnesota. The clouds could clear enough for a few peeks of stars around the Twin Cities.

Light snow continues in far northern Minnesota Monday as a low moves across southern Canada. An inch or two is possible north of Bemidji and Hibbing, with up to an inch around Brainerd and Hinckley. In the Twin Cities, there could be a few snow showers in the afternoon, but nothing sticks. We get one more day in the mid 30s Monday.

The next chance of light snow on Tuesday is mainly across the southern half of the state in the afternoon. An inch of snow is possible, with some cities getting up to two inches. The Tuesday afternoon commute might be a little slower than normal.

After a break Wednesday with colder highs around 20°, a more widespread snow is likely on Thursday. This is the type of set-up where a lot of Minnesota will see snow, but a narrow band could get higher snow totals. We will keep a close eye on that over the next couple of days, and you should too.

Following the snow, temperatures dip again next weekend. Highs drop into the 10s and 20s, and those are strongly tied to how much snow falls Thursday.