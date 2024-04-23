More showers, a few rumbles of thunder, possible Tuesday

The sky clears overnight, but this same area of low pressure will sit over us on Tuesday. Expect more clouds tomorrow and cooler highs in the upper 50s to around 60°. More isolated showers will develop Tuesday afternoon, mostly from eastern Minnesota into western Wisconsin. These have a better chance of producing a brief downpour, and possibly a rumble of thunder or two.

Wednesday and Thursday are the best days to get outside this week as high pressure is overhead. This weekend is not looking good for anything outside. Rain and thunderstorms are likely most of Friday through Saturday morning. There is a chance we get a stretch of dry weather Saturday afternoon, but it will be windy. Another round of rain and storms are likely on Sunday. Overall, severe chances are low in Minnesota, but a couple of storms this weekend could have some hail and strong winds. This will bring another welcome soaking spring rain. Over an inch of rain is possible from Friday through early Monday.