More record highs with rain and storms through midweek

Here’s your Tuesday night forecast for February 6, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The Twin Cities set a new record high Tuesday, reaching 57°. Despite more clouds on Wednesday, the southern half of Minnesota will be in the 50s, with another record high likely in the Twin Cities. You will notice stronger south winds, gusting to 30 mph at times. In western Minnesota, scattered light rain develops Wednesday afternoon. That rain moves east overnight, and there could be a few rumbles of thunder at times. More scattered rain and a few storms continue on Thursday as a cold front sweeps across the state. 0.25” to 0.50” of rain are possible, with the higher totals under the thunderstorms. Once again, even with clouds and rain, record highs in the low to mid 50s are likely in the Twin Cities.

Behind the front, there is a cool down for the end of the week. Northwest winds will keep temperatures nearly steady in the low to mid 30s on Friday, with wind chills (remember those?) in the low to mid 20s. A few light snow showers are possible in the metro on Friday, but nothing will stick. Far northern Minnesota, from Bemidji to Hibbing, could get an inch or two of snow Thursday night through Friday. Expect temperatures to stay in the 30s heading into next week.