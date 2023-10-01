More record highs are possible around Minnesota on Monday

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for October 1, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Several new record highs were set across Minnesota Sunday. The Twin Cities reached 92° which is: The record high for October 1, the warmest October temperature on record (going back to 1872), and only the third time the metro has hit 90°+ in the month. St. Cloud set a new record high of 91°, and the new record in Brainerd is 89°.

The heat continues for another couple of days. Another slate of record highs are possible on Monday, as highs return to the mid and upper 80s across most of Minnesota, with isolated 90° reading possible. While records are unlikely Tuesday, highs in the mid 80s are still hot by October standards.

This ridge of heat starts to break down through the middle of the week. One wave spreads rain and storms across western Minnesota Tuesday afternoon, reaching the Twin Cities Tuesday night into early Wednesday. That knocks temperatures closer to 70° Wednesday afternoon. A couple more waves come in Thursday and Friday, with scattered light rain showers, and much cooler northwest winds. By Friday, highs in the Twin Cities will be in the mid 50s. For those of you lamenting this hot stretch of weather, I hope you are ready for a quick temperature whiplash!